Aurora, Illinois:

EXTRICATION

Male in Serious Condition After Vehicle Crash

On May 31, 2023, at 3:27 p.m., Aurora Central Dispatched received 911 calls reporting a multiple-vehicle crash

with a person trapped at the intersection of Eola Road and Commons Drive. An Extrication Response was

dispatched, sending an Engine, Truck, Medic Unit, and Battalion Chief to the scene. A second Truck Company

and Medic Unit also responded.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a 2-vehicle crash with the driver of one vehicle trapped and the second vehicle’s

driver walking around. One vehicle impacted a utility pole on the driver’s side, trapping the male driver inside.

Paramedics accessed the trapped victim and began treating the patient while the female driver of the other

vehicle was assessed. The female refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

Firefighters from the Truck Companies extricated the victim in 17 minutes upon their arrival. The patient was

transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The scene was turned over to the Aurora Police Department,

and the area was shut down just over three hours.

Credit: Aurora FD