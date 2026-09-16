Aurora Fire Department Responds to Second-Alarm Structure Fire on Thurston Court

Aurora, IL – On August 20, 2026, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2400 block of Thurston Court. While crews were en route, occupants reported that a grill on the rear deck had caught fire and attempts to extinguish it with a portable fire extinguisher were unsuccessful. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the fire had extended from the deck to the structure, prompting the incident to be upgraded to a second alarm. A total of 24 personnel responded to the scene, including four engine companies, two truck companies, two medic units, and two chief officers.

First-arriving crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the rear of a two-story single-family home and confirmed fire extending into the soffit area. Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and worked to contain the fire while conducting searches and checking the attic for extension. The fire was extinguished before spreading into the interior of the residence, and crews confirmed there was no fire extension into the attic.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, and the residence was determined to be habitable.

“This incident is an important reminder of how quickly an outdoor fire can spread to a home,” said Aurora Interim Fire Chief Kevin Nickel. “Keep grills a safe distance from your house, deck railings, and other combustible materials, and never leave a grill unattended while it is in use.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Aurora Fire Department fire investigators. For additional information, please contact the Aurora Fire Department at (630) 256-4000.