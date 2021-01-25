Atlantic Emergency Solutions expands its’ territory and product offerings by acquiring Finley Fire Equipment. With the acquisition, Atlantic Emergency Solutions is now the exclusive Pierce dealership for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, becoming the largest Pierce dealer and service network in North America.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in our first ten years. The acquisition of Finley Fire Equipment begins a new era for Atlantic and we’re very excited to develop new relationships with departments in this region.” said Joe Pack, President and CEO of Atlantic Emergency Solutions. “We’re excited to welcome the Finley team to the Atlantic family and continuing our mission together.”

A premier provider of fire and emergency solutions, Atlantic is comprised of over 300 sales and service professionals serving nine states and the District of Columbia. Atlantic offers service through a combination of 18 Regional Service Centers, including a paint and collision center and a large mobile service fleet. For more convenient and faster service, Atlantic is actively pursuing additional locations within the next 12-24 months.

Atlantic Emergency Solutions, a Pierce Platinum Dealer, now represents Pierce Manufacturing in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Atlantic Emergency Solutions also expands its’ product offerings in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia to represent leading manufacturers, including: PL Custom Emergency Vehicles, Hurst Jaws of Life, Globe, 3M Scott Fire & Safety, Mercedes Textiles Limited, and more.

For more information about Atlantic Emergency Solutions, visit: www.atlanticemergency.com