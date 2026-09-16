Atlanta House Fire

Earlier this year, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to a working residential fire in Buckhead’s Arden–Habersham neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the rear and side of a two-story home, with the majority of the fire involving the garage and mudroom areas.

Crews launched an offensive attack, established a water supply, completed primary and secondary searches, removed security bars, and opened walls to check for hidden fire.

The fire was brought under control, and firefighters remained on scene extinguishing hot spots. No injuries were reported.

Georgia Power responded due to electrical hazards at the property. AFRD fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

-Courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department