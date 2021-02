Cold Spring Harbor, Halesite, Bayville and Oyster Bay, along with marine units from both Suffolk and Nassau police responded to a vehicle into the water off West Neck Beach in Lloyd Harbor. Crews arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the water. Rescue divers were able to remove one victim who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another victim was pronounced at the scene, which was turned over to police for a crime scene investigation.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez