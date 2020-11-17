Aseptic Plus+ is EPA-registered and NSF certified. It is a hospital-grade disinfectant cleaner, mold killer, and effective odor eliminator. Ready to use, no mixing required, just spray, wipe, or fog. Aseptic Plus+ is non-irritating to the skin and non-corrosive to treated surfaces. It will not harm colorfast fabrics. Plus no rinse is required. Aseptic Plus+ is an ecologically safe alternative to noxious chemicals that is fragrance-free, pH balanced at 8.5 and produces no harmful byproducts. Effective on 20+ viruses and bacteria—it can be used throughout interior environments to clean and disinfect air, surfaces, fabrics, and furnishings, and eliminate allergens and tough odors. Eliminates odors, mold, and mildew. Perfect in sprayers for use throughout homes, hospitals, schools, assisted living communities, athletic facilities, restaurants, cafeterias, food service facilities, cruise ships, hotels, etc.

