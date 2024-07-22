Arlington firefighters battled a structure fire at the Manchester Garden Apartments on April 25, 2024. Firefighters arrived to one apartment well-off with an extension into the roof area. Firefighters were able to make an excellent stop, keeping the fire mostly contained to the apartment of origin and the roof area above the apartment. Arlington was assisted at the scene by the City of Poughkeepsie as the FAST, Empress EMS, and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police. New Hackensack, Pleasant Valley and Roosevelt provided station coverage during the incident.

– Fire News photo by Bill Johnson