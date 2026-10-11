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Apartment Fire Sends 3 to Hospitals

An apartment fire at the four-story Towers of Colonie Apartments on Sand Creek Road in Colonie on September 17, 2026, sent residents scrambling to get out of the building when a second-floor apartment caught fire. Smoke clogged the hallways causing several residents to be overcome. A mutual aid call for multiple ambulances was requested, however only three residents required transportation. The fire was brought under control and confined to the apartment of origin.                       

– Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber

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