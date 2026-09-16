Anchorage Residential Structure Fire

Around 2 p.m. on September 27th, AFD crews responded to a report of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, everyone was already safely out of the home.

Crews found a chimney fire and accessed the chimney and the affected room from the roof, containing the fire before it could spread to the rest of the house. Thanks to early recognition by the occupants and a quick response, the damage was limited.

With colder weather here and wood stoves and fireplaces getting more use, AFD encourages all residents to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned regularly. This is also a great time to test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries. Working smoke alarms give you and your family the early warning that matters most.

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department