Anchorage FD Pays Tribute to 9/11

On their first 9/11 as members of the AFD family, recruits of class 2026-02 joined Anchorage Firefighters and members of the public at the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge on this 25th year anniversary of the devastating terror attacks on American soil. At 6:00pm AFD stood as one at the Alaska Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial to continue paying our respects to those lost.

In his message to the department Chief Schrage shared:

“This morning started mostly like every other morning for me, but it hit differently. I realized the significance of today—the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001—was weighing on me in a way I hadn’t fully recognized before. Feelings of sadness, remorse, anger, resolve, and gratitude all seemed to surface at once.

I brushed my teeth, made coffee, looked at emails and the news just like any other morning. Later today, I’ll stop by the stair climb challenge in homage to the FDNY firefighters who perished on 9 11, show up for my cancer screening, and attend the memorial service. And meetings. So many meetings today. I typically don’t accept meetings on Fridays. But somehow, I only have about 90 minutes of free time and travel time the entire day. It’s aggravating.

The morning of 9 11 2001 probably also started out normally for those 343 FDNY firefighters. Same for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots killed in the Yarnell Fire in 2013. And the firefighters who responded to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and carry lingering effects from the trauma they witnessed in 2017. And many others.

I think about our own Anchorage firefighters, dispatchers, practitioners on the front lines, and the support personnel who help shoulder the load and make our services possible. In this line of work, one never knows what they will be confronted with. That uncertainty is one of the most satisfying—and also most burdensome—parts of this profession. Every morning starts out pretty much like any other morning, until it isn’t. Andy Mullen’s death weighs heavily on me. Scott McClain. Jeff Bayless.

When I think about it in this way, my frustrations begin to take a back seat to what’s more important.

I realize these feelings and pressures never really go away; we just learn to manage through them (suppress them?) or they get drowned out by the detritus of the day. Yet, they’re still there, a part of us.

A diminishing number of our members were on the job on 9 11 2001. Among those of us who remain, it’s a common frame of reference. Before long, most or all of us working at that time will have moved on. Even those who remain should be able to see how the impacts of 9 11 are deeply embedded in the AFD and American fire service. Direct examples include the National Incident Management System, the Department of Homeland Security, high rise tactics, interoperable radios, and the Fire Act and SAFER grant programs that have profoundly improved our safety, staffing, and equipment.

More abstract impacts include a deepened public admiration for firefighters and fire departments. (It wasn’t always that way.) We’re more unified nationally than we used to be. We’re gaining a better understanding of the health risks of emergency service, including cancer and behavioral health concerns. And we perpetuate an enduring, deeply ingrained respect for the 343 FDNY firefighters from 9 11. More than any other segment of society, we truly have not forgotten.

My hope for you is that you find satisfaction, peace, and even joy in your work—despite the frustrations, the uncertainty, and the weight that sometimes comes with this profession. And I hope that, whatever your role in our mission, you never lose sight of the importance of the work that you do and how it is deeply appreciated by the community at large. Frustrations are temporary. Legacy is forever.”

Thank you to The Alaska Club and Coca-Cola Bottling of Alaska for supporting Anchorage Firefighters and the department during the 2026 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge. Also, thank you to ANC Police and Fire and community members for participating!

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department