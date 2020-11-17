Congratulations to the Cumberland Maine Fire Department on the recent delivery of their 2020 Velocity 1500 GPM Ascendant 100’ Tower. Overall Length of 44’ and Overall Height of 10’ 10” this unit features: Frontal and Side Air Bag Protection, Detroit 525 HP DD13 Engine, TAK 4 Independent Suspension. The following items Hot Dipped Galvanized for superior corrosion protection:

• Frame Rails

• Cross Members

• Front Bumper Extension

• Body Substructure

• Pump and Running Board Substructure

• Aerial Outriggers and Rear Stabilizers

E-Coated Aerial Torque Box, 1500 GPM Waterous Pump, 300 Gallon WT, 100’ Ascendant Tower with 1000 lb tip load, -20 Degree below grade operation,187’ of Ground Ladder Storage, 6KW Harrison Generator. Contact: Raymond Smith. Allegiance Fire & Rescue, 2181 Providence Highway, Walpole, MA 02081. D: 508.216.6370. C: 207.233.8882. F: 508.216.6368 E: Rsmith@AllegianceFR.com, www.AllegianceFR.com