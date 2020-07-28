On July 26, 2020 Allamuchy firefighters responded out to 80 at around 0545 for a motor vehicle accident with heavy entrapment. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car went off the road striking a tree, coming to rest in the fast lane. Chief 91-60 arrived on scene first with the initial size up, and Heavy Rescue 91-75 immediately went to work. The driver of the vehicle was heavily pinned, but firefighters worked quickly to successfully free him less than 15 minutes after arrival. The patient was then transferred to 95 Rescue, and airlifted from 80 to a local hospital. NJSP also assisted at the scene with traffic control and highway closure.

– Submitted by James Bessemer