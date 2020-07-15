Calls came into the Warren County Communications center for a barn fire on Long Bridge Road in Allamuchy Township. Units arrived to a large barn half involved. The first-in engine deployed a 2-1/2 inch line and started knocking down the fire. The barn was next to corn fields and that started to burn as well and NJ State Forest Fire responded. The chief called for a first-alarm assignment bringing Hope, Hackettstown, Green Township, Independence and Budd Lake to the scene. The fire was knocked down quickly but crews remained on scene for a couple of hours hitting hot spots and cleaning up a fuel spill. There were no injuries and the fire was under investigation by the Mount Olive Fire Marshal’s office, NJ State Police and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s office.

– Fire News photos by Kevin J. Maloney, AC, Budd Lake FC