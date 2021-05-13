The Brentwood Fire Department responded to a house fire on Inchcape Road. Chief Kelly arrived to find the rear of the single-story home well involved and the fire spreading through the house. Engine crews operated three lines to extinguish the fire, while the crews from Ladder 3-2-8 and Heavy Rescue 3-2-18 searched and vented the house. The occupants home were able to escape the house uninjured. The fire was brought under control in about an hour and 15 minutes with one firefighter suffering a non-life-threatening injury. Mutual aid came from East Brentwood and Bay Shore; Central Islip stood by. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza