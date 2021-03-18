The NEW superior Holmatro Pentheon battery tools are designed with the rescuer in mind. The patented compact and inline tool design integrates the motor and pump in the tool shaft. The space saving construction design has the battery to fit around the tool like a bracelet. The control handle is centrally positioned at the back of the tool making it always within reach. The 360° access control handle makes the tool easy to operate at all sides and in any position. The suitcase grip of the handle creates a linear balance for easier carrying. The handle itself is made of a high-grade synthetic polymer material making it extremely elastic and damage-proof. In addition to its durability, the carrying handle has six high-output LED lights to illuminate the rescuer’s working area. The LED lights are powered from the main battery and automatically switch on and off together with the tool. Contact ESI Equipment for additional information at 800-574-8228

or www.esiequipment.com