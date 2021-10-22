Taskforce 28 was dispatched for a reported barn fire with a “big explosion” in the area of Manitoba Trail in Shamong. Chief Smith arrived and reported a barn fully involved and requested all companies be placed in service. Due to a lack of hydrants in the area, he also requested that a tender strike team be added to the assignment. Chief 2800 relayed orders to Engine 2812 to utilize their deck gun on arrival to protect an exposure, which included two large propane tanks and a heating fuel tank. Crews from Shamong, Tabernacle, Medford, Medford Lakes, Vincentown, Evesham, and Hammonton, operated for about two hours. No injuries were reported and the Burlington County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez