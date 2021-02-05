AFG Application Period Open

The application period of the AFG is open. Have you or your organization ever considered applying for a grant to bring Incident Officer or Health and Safety Officer training to your department or area? These two programs have been well received and offer not only the knowledge necessary to do the job but preparation for ProBoard certification. You can find more information and assistance on our website – www.fdsoa.org.

The Board of Directors is working on a program to be called Wellness Wednesdays. It will be brief videos offering tips for incident safety officers and health and safety officers that can help make firefighters healthier, safer.