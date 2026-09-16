AFD Frontcountry Rescue Team Rescue Biker

Around 4 p.m. on September 27th, AFD was called to the Hemlock Trail area for an injured mountain biker, bringing in our Frontcountry Rescue Team.

What is AFD’s Frontcountry Rescue Team? It’s a team of firefighters specially trained in rope rescue and wilderness evacuation, ready to reach people in places a standard engine or ambulance can’t. Some of their tools include the “Mule,” a four-wheel-drive ATV on tracks, and the “One Wheel,” a specially designed stretcher built to move patients safely through tight, rugged terrain.

On this call, the ambulance crew hiked in about a mile to reach the patient and begin care. At the same time, the Frontcountry Rescue Team assembled their equipment and hiked in with a plan to bring the patient out on the One Wheel if needed.

Fortunately, the patient was in stable condition and was able to walk out with assistance from AFD crews.

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department