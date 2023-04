Shaker Road-Loudonville, West Albany, Latham, Colonie Village and Verdoy were called to a structure fire at the abandoned Red Lion Inn Hotel on Wolf Road. The fire broke out on the top floor of the structure. The abandoned building is frequented by vagrants and homeless in the area. The fire was contained to the one area of the building. Firefighters safely brought the fire under control.

– Fire News photo by Lori Washburn