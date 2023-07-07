Pennsylvania:

A new delivery for the City of Easton Fire Department their New Holmatro Pentheon Rescue system. The City has been a long time customer of ESI Equipment, Inc. and user of Holmatro Rescue Equipment. While I was at the station the Mayor stopped buy to thank the gentleman for efforts at a recent fire. He also had the opportunity to checkout the new tools and learn about there capabilities. I would like to thank the fire department and city administration for placing their trust in ESI Equipment Inc and me.