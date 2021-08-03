The Denville Fire Department was dispatched to a hazardous material incident involving an overturned cement mixer. Upon arrival, Chief Crothers found the chassis of the truck on its wheels, but the loaded mixing barrel had separated from the chassis and caused a hydraulic oil spill and a punctured the diesel fuel tank. The chief had drying agent applied to the spill and contained it. A wrecker crew pumped out the remaining fuel and towed the chassis away. It took three hours to obtain a large crane to lift the mixer drum, loaded with cement and weighing about 40,000 pounds, on to a flatbed trailer to be transported.

– Fire News photos by Charles Botti