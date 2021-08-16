Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Sunday August 15, 2021
Working Residence Fire with Exposures
2838 N Washington Blvd
2834 N Washington Blvd
Dispatched at 5:12 AM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – EG14 at 5:17 AM
Two Story Ordinary Construction
Heavy Fire Showing from two houses
26 IFD Units Dispatched
5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1Aerial Ops
Utilities Secured – Power lines down in the back
Working Smoke Alarms in both homes
Fire under control in south exposure at 5:50 AM
Primary searches of both homes reported all clear at 5:25 AM
Occupants report all family members accounted for at 5:25 AM
Command Orders Second Alarm at 5:29 AM
Command Orders Defensive Attack Only on North Structure due to Partial Collapse at 5:34 AM
Fire under control in North Structure at 6:04 AM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Ken Bacon
No Injuries
4 people displaced from the 2834 home – 2 Adults/2Children – family does not have insurance
2 cats unaccounted for in 2834 home
IFD Victims Assistance will work with Red Cross for shelter
4 people displaced from the 2838 home – All adults – Occupants have insurance – moved into home 1 month ago
2 cats accounted for and OK – 3 cats unaccounted for
Command terminated at 7:29 AM
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
Occupants of 2838 home told investigators they were awakened when the power to their home went out and the fans in their bedroom shut off. They investigated and told investigators they found fire on the outside of the home in the area where the power lines come into the house. They evacuated. The fire took off and quickly spread to the south exposure. Both homes sustained significant damage. The occupants moved into the home a month ago and shortly after moving in they say they had similar electrical outages. Firefighters aggressive action, was able to prevent the fire from taking hold in a third exposure to the north, an occupied double and kept damage to that home exterior only. IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Unit Investigating.
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO