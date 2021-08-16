Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Sunday August 15, 2021

Working Residence Fire with Exposures

2838 N Washington Blvd

2834 N Washington Blvd

Dispatched at 5:12 AM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – EG14 at 5:17 AM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire Showing from two houses

26 IFD Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1Aerial Ops

Utilities Secured – Power lines down in the back

Working Smoke Alarms in both homes

Fire under control in south exposure at 5:50 AM

Primary searches of both homes reported all clear at 5:25 AM

Occupants report all family members accounted for at 5:25 AM

Command Orders Second Alarm at 5:29 AM

Command Orders Defensive Attack Only on North Structure due to Partial Collapse at 5:34 AM

Fire under control in North Structure at 6:04 AM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Ken Bacon

No Injuries

4 people displaced from the 2834 home – 2 Adults/2Children – family does not have insurance

2 cats unaccounted for in 2834 home

IFD Victims Assistance will work with Red Cross for shelter

4 people displaced from the 2838 home – All adults – Occupants have insurance – moved into home 1 month ago

2 cats accounted for and OK – 3 cats unaccounted for

Command terminated at 7:29 AM

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

Occupants of 2838 home told investigators they were awakened when the power to their home went out and the fans in their bedroom shut off. They investigated and told investigators they found fire on the outside of the home in the area where the power lines come into the house. They evacuated. The fire took off and quickly spread to the south exposure. Both homes sustained significant damage. The occupants moved into the home a month ago and shortly after moving in they say they had similar electrical outages. Firefighters aggressive action, was able to prevent the fire from taking hold in a third exposure to the north, an occupied double and kept damage to that home exterior only. IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Unit Investigating.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO