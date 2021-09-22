Aurora, Illinois:

Structure Fire

On September 13, 2021, at 10:47 a.m., the Aurora Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Nantucket

Road for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story, multi-family, apartment building with

heavy smoke showing from the front door of one of the units. The alarm was upgraded to the 2nd Level bringing

a total of 25 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters from the first arriving engine company deployed a hose line and began extinguishment, while fire

crews from the second arriving engine and first arriving truck company deployed back-up hose lines and began

searching for fire extension and possible victims. The fire extended from the first floor of the unit to the second

floor, however, firefighters extinguished the fire before it extended to the adjacent apartments.

Fire damage was contained to the unit of origin and the apartment was deemed uninhabitable. Six adults and

two children ages 2 and 4 years old, all of whom lived in the unit were displaced. Victim Services was

contacted to help the occupants. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters and the cause of the fire is

under investigation.

Credit: Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes