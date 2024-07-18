A seven-alarm fire destroyed a large two-story mixed-use building in Paterson on June 2, 2024. The call came in just after midnight, and crews were dispatched to a Broadway address. The fire was located in the rear of a store on the first floor. The building contained five businesses and apartments on the second floor. About 10 minutes into the fire command requested a second alarm, as heavy smoke traveled over a mile and settled down into the northeast section of the city prompting someone to call for a possible fire in that area. With little headway being made, command requested a third alarm for manpower and soon after conditions began to deteriorate. Heavy fire vented from windows on the second floor in the rear and threatened a large four-story apartment building on the Bravo side. As the fire rapidly spread throughout the building, several explosions could be heard, believed to be propane cylinders, and portions of the roof and several walls collapsed. A total of seven alarms were sounded, bringing all on-duty Paterson companies, along with mutual aid from three counties, to the scene or for cover. At the height of the fire six elevated streams, at least two deck guns and numerous blitz fires and 2-1/2 inch handlines surrounded the building. Most visible fire was knocked down by 0500. Paterson companies continued to operate throughout the day and continued to maintain a fire watch for several more. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo