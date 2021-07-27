Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Tuesday July 27, 2021

Working Apartment Fire with possible entrapment

2462 Beckwith Dr.

Newbridge Apartments

Dispatched at 11:28 AM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting apartment on fire – report of person jumping out of window

Marked working prior to arrival – heavy black smoke in the air

First Unit on scene – EG22 at 11:32 AM<

Three Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy fire from the 3rd floor showing – will advise on entrapment

EG22 reports large amounts of ammunition discharging inside burning apartment 11:34 AM

21 IFD Units Dispatched

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured

Unclear on working alarms

Fire under control at 11:53 AM

Primary and secondary search of building proved all clear at 12:00 PM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Joe Marsh

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Unattended grease on the stove

1 firefighter sustained slight injury to the shoulder – transported to Eskenazi Hospital via Medic 3

1 firefighter sustained slight heat related injuries – transported to Methodist Hospital via Medic 24

68 year old occupant – jumped from the third story window of his apartment after grease on the stove flared up and got out of control. He sustained a slight injury to his leg. Transported to Methodist via Medic 31

An off duty IFD firefighter was in the area – saw the fire and ran over to help and saw a man jump out of the 3rd story window. The firefighter called 911 and then tended to the injured occupant until crews arrived.

IFD Firefighters biggest issue – besides the brutal heat – was restricted access to the apartment complex for incoming apparatus – had to go all the way to the south end of the complex to get inside the fence and come all the way back to the north end of the complex to get to the fire.

10 units in the building were affected by fire, smoke, water damage or structural

6 Occupants displaced (5 adults / 1 children) – IFD working with American Red Cross and Apartment management.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO