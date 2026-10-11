6 FFs Injured at Brooklyn 4-Alarmer

FDNY Engine Company 211 and Tower Ladder 119 transmitted a 10-75 for fire in the rear of a single-story commercial building containing three restaurants on North 5th Street on September 20, 2026. On arrival, the 35 BC, transmitted a second alarm. A short time later, an explosion and collapse occurred in the rear of the building. DC 11 transmitted a 10-66 for the possibility of trapped members. A total of six firefighters were hospitalized all with minor injuries. Units used five hoselines to knock down the main body of fire, which went to four alarms.

– Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell