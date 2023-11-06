Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews spotted signs of a fire around the 400 block of West Market. Upon arrival, crews found a five-story structure heavily involved. A second-alarm was quickly initiated, ultimately going to a third. Crews remained on scene throughout the early morning in defensive operations, using large master streams to battle the fire. There was one firefighter who sustained minor injuries and was transported and treated at a local hospital. The main fire building sustained significant damage while neighboring buildings had minor damage. LFD Arson Investigators were working to determine the cause.

– Photos courtesy of Louisville FD