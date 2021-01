The Huntington Community First Aid Squad, along with the Huntington Manor Fire Department and Suffolk County Police ESU, were dispatched to an MVA on Jericho Turnpike. Five vehicles were involved and the initial report was for a potential of eight victims. An overturned vehicle required heavy rescue extrication. A second vehicle required a door pop. Four patients were transported to Huntington Hospital, and one to Nassau University Medical Center.

– Fire News photo by John Mancino