Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Working Vacant Residence Fire with Exposures

1723 Fletcher Ave

Dispatched at 9:06 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – BC05 at 9:09 PM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire Showing from vacant structure with exposures on either side threatened

17 IFD Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

Utilities Secured

Aggressive interior attack on main fire structure at 9:09 AM

Command orders aggressive attack to hold extension into occupied structures at 9:10 PM

Occupants of 1719 Fletcher report all family members accounted for at 9:13 PM

Occupants of 1727 Fletcher report all family members accounted for at 9:14 PM

Primary searches of both exposure homes reported all clear at 9:15 PM

Working Smoke Alarms in both occupied homes

Command orders all crews evacuate main fire structure at 9:18 PM

Command orders defensive fire only at 9:21 PM

Command orders to resume offensive attack at 9:29 PM

Interior reports that 5 firefighters have fallen through the floor – Mayday Declared at 9:35 PM (fell from second floor to first floor – about 10 feet)

Command acknowledges Mayday at 9:35 PM

All 5 firefighters accounted for and out of main fire structure at 9:37 PM (The firefighters landed near the front door and were removed out of the front door)

Mayday cancelled at 9:38 PM

Command orders defensive attack only 9:43 PM

Fire under control at 9:58 PM

Interior reports second floor collapse 9:59 PM

Continued to hit hot spots for another 30 minutes

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Todd Felgen

5 total Firefighter Injuries – All transported to Methodist Hospital

1 Firefighter, transported in serious condition, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was alert and oriented.

4 Firefighters all alert and oriented, all in good condition, were transported as a precaution and for checkout due to mechanism of injury (10 foot fall).

2 occupants displaced from the 1719 home due to utility shut off and damage to the exterior weather head

IFD Victims Assistance will work with Red Cross for shelter

No occupants displaced from the 1727 home.

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation – this is the second fire in this vacant structure with the first being on July 6, 2021

Command Terminated at 10:53 PM