The Smithtown Fire Department and Suffolk Police responded to a serious MVA on East Main Street, east of Route 111, in the Village of The Branch at 0825. Five vehicles were involved in the chain reaction collisions injuring several and trapping one of the drivers. Smithtown firefighters and Suffolk Police ESU spent 30 minutes extricating a male driver from one of the autos. Smithtown Fire Department Ambulance transported that driver to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber