Rochester firefighters responded to Otis Street for the report of smoke coming from a building. First units arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from a large block-long warehouse. Lines were quickly stretched and an aggressive interior attack was attempted. Due to the extremely heavy fire load, command quickly switched to a defensive operation moving ladders into position early for a master stream operation. Command struck multiple extra alarms bringing in more manpower to the scene. The well-advanced fire was fueled by numerous pallets being stored in the building which backed up to Rogers Street where second alarm companies battled furiously to protect homes and garages in immediate danger. Although the wind was against the crews on scene, the Rochester firefighters were able to hold the fire to the building of origin and save all the homes and structures on Rogers Street. The fire in the warehouse burned for hours as crews faced severe water pressure issues.

– Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com