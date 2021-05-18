Lawrence (MA) firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Corpus Christy Parish at Holy Rosary Church located on Essex Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the rectory, a 2-1/2 story brick and wood structure attached to a large multi-story church. A second alarm was struck right away followed by third and fourth alarms shortly after. Companies took a defensive posture on the rectory building while attempting to stop the fire from extending into the church from both inside and out. Ultimately the fire’s progression was stopped in the rectory building and the only person in the building at the time was unharmed.

– Fire News photo by Kevin White