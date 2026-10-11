3 Rescued from Baldwin House Fire

In the early morning hours of October 3, 2026, the Baldwin Fire Department was dispatched to McKinley Street off Grand Boulevard for a report of a house fire with people trapped. Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke showing from a two-story private dwelling; mutual aid was requested. In addition, firefighters encountered three occupants hanging from the second-floor windows of the home, unable to exit through the front door due to fire conditions. Nassau County Police rescued one of the victims through the 1-side window by standing on a vehicle in the driveway while members of Baldwin Hose Company 2 rescued the other two occupants via a portable ladder on the 2 side. Additional searches were negative. Two civilians and one firefighter were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, and the cause of the fire was under investigation. The scene was placed under control within 45 minutes, and all fire department units were under the command of Baldwin Chief of Department Mike Parise.

– Fire News photo by K2MPhotography.com