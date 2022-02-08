Kanawha County, West Virginia:

The Rand Volunteer Fire Department County station 4, was dispatched to a car crash into a house with entrapment in the 4900 block of Raven drive, at 13:27. On January 19, 2022. Do to the nature of the call and anticipating the need for additional personnel and equipment, Malden station 3 was requested. When 41 arrived on scene they found 3 injured victims. One in the front room beside a red SUV. One inside and one pinned under the left front chassis. All within the front room. One victim was transported in short order, one was removed from inside the vehicle within 45 minutes, and the final victim took almost two hours do to the severe damage to the weakened structure, which impeded normal rescue technics. Team work at its finest included Rand station 4, Malden station 3, Multiple units from Kanawha County Ambulance, Sheriffs Department, Kanawha County Emergency Management, Hutches Wrecker Service, Kanawha County 911, And neighbors who assisted the Fire Department in dealing with family members who came on scene.

Credit: Rand VFD