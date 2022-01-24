Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Saturday January 22, 2022

Working Structure Fire

3606 N Euclid Ave

Dispatched at 8:08 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – SQ29 at 8:11 PM

Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction

Heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear

14 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured –

Fire under control at 8:34 PM

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Mark Culver

Multiple holes in the floor – several were burned through because of the fire – others were because of a lack of actual flooring

3 Slight Firefighter Injuries – 1 of those firefighters fell through the floor and sustained burns to his wrists – he was transported to Eskenazi for treatment

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

It is unclear whether the home is vacant or occupied. Neighbors told firefighters that there are people going in and out of the home at all hours – not sure if they reside there

Command terminated at 8:48 PM

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO