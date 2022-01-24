Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Saturday January 22, 2022
Working Structure Fire
3606 N Euclid Ave
Dispatched at 8:08 PM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – SQ29 at 8:11 PM
Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction
Heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear
14 IFD Units Dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Utilities Secured –
Fire under control at 8:34 PM
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Mark Culver
Multiple holes in the floor – several were burned through because of the fire – others were because of a lack of actual flooring
3 Slight Firefighter Injuries – 1 of those firefighters fell through the floor and sustained burns to his wrists – he was transported to Eskenazi for treatment
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
It is unclear whether the home is vacant or occupied. Neighbors told firefighters that there are people going in and out of the home at all hours – not sure if they reside there
Command terminated at 8:48 PM
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO