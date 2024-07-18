A late morning fire injured three firefighters and a civilian in Elmwood Park on June 12, 2024. The Elmwood Park Fire Department was dispatched to the Town House Inn for a reported fire. Crews reported heavy smoke showing and transmitted a second alarm. Heavy fire was blowing out a window in the rear of the building and police reported someone trapped on the second floor in the rear. A third alarm was requested for cover and, as crews stretched lines into the building, found and removed the trapped occupant out of a window. One firefighter suffered a laceration and was transported to the hospital. The victim suffered smoke inhalation and was also transported to the hospital. The main body of fire was quickly knocked down and the fire was brought under control in just over an hour. Two other firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation but were treated on the scene.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo