Firefighters from Lower Towamensing Township, Palmerton, Bowmanstown and Walnutport were dispatched to a dwelling fire on Forest Inn Road for a well-involved kitchen fire. A second alarm was struck bringing in additional companies along with tankers. Eventually crews from Carbon, Northampton and Monroe counties would respond to the fire. Crews worked for several hours chasing hot spots due to renovations done over the years.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Wetherhold, Jr.