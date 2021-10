Elmwood Park Engine 1, Truck 4 and Rescue 1 responded to Route 46 for a car fire following an MVA. On arrival, the first chief found no fire but three vehicles were involved in the MVA on the eastbound side of Route 46. Little Falls EMS, along with Clifton and Wallington responded to treat three injuries while the three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

– Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti