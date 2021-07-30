Banks, Idaho

July 23, 2021

The Idaho State Police responded to a three-car crash on Highway 55 that resulted in two people being taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 55 at mile 91 between Banks and Cascade. The crash involved three vehicles; a southbound Toyota sedan that collided with a northbound pickup, and a second pickup traveling behind the first.

The driver of one of the pickups, a 44-year-old man from Garden City, Idaho, and the driver of the Toyota Camry were taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. Their injuries on scene appeared to be non-life-threatening. The driver of the second pickup, a 61-year-old man from Cascade, Idaho was treated and released on scene.

Highway 55 south of the Rainbow Bridge had lane restrictions and traffic backed up for approximately three hours to allow for emergency responders to aid those involved and investigate what happened.

The driver of the Toyota sedan, a 50-year-old woman from Post Falls, Idaho was cited by Troopers for Inattentive Driving.