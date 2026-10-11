3-Alarmer in New Haven

New Haven (CT) Engine 6 arrived on September 8, 2026, reporting a fire on the top floor, number one side, “going good.” Firefighters rapidly stretched lines to the top floor, but were unable to get ahead of the rapidly extending fire. The number two side exposure, quickly became involved in the third floor and cockloft, prompting a second alarm for two dwellings with heavy fire in the cockloft. The original fire building porch soon collapsed puncturing two of the interior lines, forcing companies to regroup and stretch additional lines. The firefighting effort was soon exhausted due to the work put in and the temperature of the day. One tower ladder and several 2-1/2 inch handlines were put into operation as firefighters took a blow. A third alarm was transmitted for manpower to finish the firefighting efforts. Several animals were rescued from the dwellings resulting in one firefighter being bitten by a dog. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Glenn Duda, All Hands Working