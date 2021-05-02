Recently, the Richmond Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of Hull Street Road for a reported structure fire. While en route, Engine 13 noticed heavy smoke from a short distance away. Engine 13 then arrived to find a church with heavy smoke coming from all sides. Crews entered the structure to find heavy fire throughout the interior. Shortly after Battalion 3 arrived and declared a second alarm. Battalion 3 then requested a third alarmfor manpower. The incident was placed under control in about two hours.

– Fire News photos by Carter Killorn & Hayden Lear