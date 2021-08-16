Taskforce 23 units were alerted for an apartment fire with victims trapped. Chief 2300 (Peak) arrived to find a three-story end-of-the-row, with fire showing from all floors on the Alpha side and multiple people trapped on balconies. A mother and child were rescued via ground ladder from the third-floor balcony on side Alpha, and five more victims were rescued from side Charlie. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour. No life-threatening injuries were reported. The Delran and Burlington County Fire Marshal’s office was investigating.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez