New Jersey:

Monroe Township Fire District #2 and the Monroe Township Fire/Rescue members recently took delivery of a Freightliner Tanker sold by Salesman Kevin Driscoll (Job #36886). Tanker 57 is a Freightliner M2-106 Chassis, Cummins L9 360hp Engine, 3000 Gallon Tank, Waterous CXPA 1250 GPM Single Stage Pump, Whelen Lighting, Akron Valves, Husky 3 Foam System, 30 Gallon Foam Cell, 3000 Gallon Fol-Da-Tank, Pierce Camera System and Seating Capacity for 2.