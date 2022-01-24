RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
SUFFOLK, Virginia (January 24, 2022): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to reports of
a residential structure fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court.
Emergency Communications was contacted at 1:41 a.m. and the first fire unit arrived on scene at
01:47 a.m.
Captain Steven Henkle advised that upon arrival fire units found a large detached garage with
heavy fire showing with extension into another garage. Fire crews made an aggressive attack on
the fire and were able to keep the fire from extending to other structures. Apparatus that
responded to the incident included Engine 5, Engine 25, Engine 10, Engine 6, Ladder 5, Rescue 1,
Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Medic 5, EMS 2, Rehab 6, FM 6, Chesapeake Ladder 10, Chesapeake
Engine 12, and Safety 1. There are currently no reported injuries and no occupants were
displaced. The fire was marked under control at 2:48 a.m. and is currently under investigation by
the Fire Marshal’s office.
Credit: Suffolk Fire-Rescue