RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, Virginia (January 24, 2022): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to reports of

a residential structure fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 1:41 a.m. and the first fire unit arrived on scene at

01:47 a.m.

Captain Steven Henkle advised that upon arrival fire units found a large detached garage with

heavy fire showing with extension into another garage. Fire crews made an aggressive attack on

the fire and were able to keep the fire from extending to other structures. Apparatus that

responded to the incident included Engine 5, Engine 25, Engine 10, Engine 6, Ladder 5, Rescue 1,

Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Medic 5, EMS 2, Rehab 6, FM 6, Chesapeake Ladder 10, Chesapeake

Engine 12, and Safety 1. There are currently no reported injuries and no occupants were

displaced. The fire was marked under control at 2:48 a.m. and is currently under investigation by

the Fire Marshal’s office.

Credit: Suffolk Fire-Rescue