2021 NVFC FIRE SERVICE ACHIVEMENT AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 annual fire

service achievement awards.

Theodore Schroll Jr. will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award,

sponsored by ADT; Robert James will receive the Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness

Leadership Award, co-sponsored by VFIS and Ward Diesel Filter Systems; Paige Davis will receive the

Junior Firefighter of the Year Award, sponsored by California Casualty; and the Colonia Volunteer Fire

Department Explorer Program will receive the Junior Firefighter Program of the Year Award, sponsored

by California Casualty.

“The past year has tested our nation in many ways, but one thing we can always rely on is the

dedication, resilience, and exceptional service provided by our nation’s volunteer firefighters and EMS

providers,” said NVFC chair Steve Hirsh. “It is with great pleasure that we recognize the incredible work

of our 2021 award winners and highlight the amazing achievements of those who give so much to help

their communities.”

A celebration luncheon to honor the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Chief James P. Seavey Sr.

Health and Wellness Leadership, and Junior Firefighter of the Year awards will take place during the

NVFC’s fall meeting on October 15 in Jackson, WY. The recipient of the Junior Firefighter Program of the

Year will be presented with their award at their department this fall so that all their junior firefighters

may attend.

Ret. Asst. Chief Theodore “Ted” Schroll Jr.

NVFC Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by ADT

Asst. Chief Ted Schroll has never just belonged to anything he has been involved with. Schroll is a

dedicated fire service volunteer and works hard on any assignment to make things better. He joined

Wethersfield (CT) Fire Department in 1960, working his way up from firefighter to acting chief, and his

energy and dedication are just as strong in 2021.

Although Schroll retired as acting chief in 1999, he remains an active member of the department. He has

shared his knowledge within his local department, the Connecticut State Firefighters Association (CSFA),

and at the Connecticut state capitol. He has served in all the executive positions for the state

association, as well as serving as CSFA’s legislative representative for over 25 years. Due to his thorough

understanding of the legislative process, he was able to represent CSFA without missing a beat during

the COVID pandemic and switch to online meetings.

Prior to the pandemic, Schroll spent countless hours at the state capitol representing CSFA and the fire

service. He has been aggressive to secure not only legislation, but also funding for construction and

rehabilitation of Connecticut’s regional fire schools. Schroll was instrumental, along with Chief John

McAuliffe, in securing state legislation that prohibits career departments from forbidding their

employees from volunteering in the communities they live. Due to his legislative expertise, Schroll has

been a resource to many other state fire associations as well as the NVFC for legislative questions or

concerns.

Schroll also currently serves as CSFA’s assistant secretary and credentials committee chair. He is pivotal

in organizing the yearly convention and makes it a family affair with his wife, children, and even

grandson assisting the credentials committee at the convention.

Schroll was inducted into the Connecticut State Firefighters Hall of Fame in 2010. In addition to his work

in the fire service, he served active duty in the United States Air Force until 1960 and is a past president

of the New England Section of the International Municipal Signalman's Association (IMSA). Schroll has

exemplified commitment and dedication to the fire service on the local, state, and national levels for

over 61 years and will continue to do so for many more.

Captain Robert “RJ” James

NVFC Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award

Co-sponsored by VFIS and Ward Diesel Filter Systems

Captain Robert James is a 20-year veteran of the fire service. He started as a volunteer firefighter with

the Cromwell (CT) Volunteer Fire Department before relocating to Maryland where he joined the

Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD), one of the busiest fire stations in Montgomery County. In

addition to volunteering, James is a full-time employee of the Frederick County Fire Rescue (FCFR)

Division, Rescue Squad 3, where he leads the Advanced Technical Rescue Team. In July 2021 he was

promoted to lieutenant.

As a volunteer, James has received numerous citations and awards from the RVFD and the state of

Maryland. He hit the ground running, receiving his first award on his first week on the job after making a

life-saving rescue. His service and dedication have not slowed since. He is a mentor to young firefighters

and EMTs, making safety his top priority.

James is an expert in many areas, including firefighter survival and rescue and hazardous materials

operations, but he is especially proficient in technical rescue and trench operations. He uses his

extensive knowledge and skill to mentor new recruits and seasoned professionals. He takes the utmost

care in teaching them the necessary skills, while at the same time making their personal safety the

primary factor in every aspect of his training programs. James travels across the country teaching,

training, and mentoring. In his spare time, he has a podcast where he discusses best practices for

firefighter safety.

Because of James’ commitment to his craft and the training that he provides, his fellow firefighters are

safer and smarter, which allows them to better deal with the incidents they face. It also makes them

safer and better able to protect themselves now to prevent physical or heath issues later in life. He is a

natural leader, which is why he is such a successful firefighter, EMT, trainer, and mentor. James is an

inspiration to all who know him and always has his fellow firefighters’ safety and wellness at the

forefront of everything he does.

Paige Davis

NVFC Junior Firefighter of the Year

Sponsored by California Casualty

“Servant Leadership” was the title of one of Paige Davis’ recent speeches to her cadets, and that

leadership philosophy is befitting for her. She is the first to step up, help, pitch-in, and teach – even if

there is no recognition. Davis always cheers for her competition, does the right thing, and acts with

honesty and integrity.

When Davis joined the junior program at Hackberry Township Fire Department (Bartlett, KS) on her 12 th

birthday, it was amid a major transition of juniors graduating into regular firefighter positions. This gap

created the need for someone to step up and learn to lead, and Davis answered that call. Throughout

this period, the community suffered from a prolific arsonist and experienced several of the worst fires in

its history. Keeping safety at the forefront, Davis and other juniors were called upon to assist the

department in many ways during this intense time until the arsonist was caught. Davis then helped the

junior program transition back from “busy” to “normal” by keeping members active and involved. When

the COVID pandemic hit and everything changed once again, Davis was a vital force in helping the

department respond to the new challenges.

Davis has led the department’s Cadet & Junior Apprentice Firefighter Program since 2019. She is actively

involved in many department activities, including training, mentoring, and recruiting cadets; installing

smoke detectors; assisting with fire prevention education; maintaining the department’s PPE inventory

tracking system; and managing department technology including Active911, group chats, and video

meetings. She is also a member of an advisory board that is developing a 25-year plan for the

department’s future.

Even off-duty, Davis always does what she can to help others. On May 10, 2020, her quick actions saved

the life of a toddler who was wondering in the middle of a roadway when she and her father were

driving by. She is actively involved in organizations that work to strengthen and reinforce a sense of

community, responsibility, and service, including 4H, FFA, and Civil Air Patrol. As an incoming high school

senior, accomplished athlete, and barrel racer with world standings, she encourages others to be

involved with their communities during her travels.

Colonia Fire Department Explorer Program

NVFC Junior Firefighter Program of the Year

Sponsored by California Casualty

The Colonia (NJ) Fire Department’s Explorer Post is a vibrant, long-running program that has provided

numerous benefits to the fire department and the community. The program is also the primary source

of new members for the department, with many of the current members being former Explorers.

The Explorers learn firefighting methods, equipment, and apparatus through training and drills. By

participating in community service activities, these young people have become ambassadors of their

community and the department as they prepare for college and life after high school.

For the past 11 years, the Colonia Explorers have participated in the Ohio Youth Fire & EMS Training

Academy (OYFETA), a weeklong event that takes place at Hocking College in Nelsonville, OH. Taking a

group of teenagers raised in New Jersey to a rural college campus several hundred miles away and

embedding them with a similar group of teenagers from Ohio and other states has helped them develop

communication skills and behaviors expected of older young adults. Department leaders, academy staff,

and parents have consistently said that attendees have returned as responsible teenagers with

improved outlooks on life and education, enhanced social and behavioral skills, and a recognition that

effort results in success and reward. They quickly learn to behave like a firefighter – work collectively as

a team, support those that fall behind, and learn from those who know more.

In addition, the Colonia Fire Department’s Junior Fire Academy program is a recruitment/community

activity that highlights the OYFETA attendees. Designed to spur interest in the Explorer program, 7 th and

8th grade students are invited to experience the physical skills and activities of a firefighter over two

days. OYFETA graduates are paired with firefighters to serve as instructors.

The success of the Colonia Explorer program has led to other fire departments seeking out their

assistance in creating or improving their own junior/Explorer programs. However, the greatest measure

of the program’s success can be seen in the substantial number of former Explorers who are now in full-

time fire and emergency services positions in communities in New Jersey and across the country.