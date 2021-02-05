Welcome to 2021! Here’s to hoping that the new year finds you safe and healthy!

Here at NJEPA we have been busy trying to figure out how we can bring you the conference experience you have come to expect while being cognizant of the challenges we still face with COVID-19.

Although we don’t have all the details figured out yet, we wanted to give you a “look behind the curtain” so that you could include our offerings in meeting your 2021 professional goals.

As such, our preliminary plan is to offer a select group of trainings virtually the same week we were expecting to see everyone in person, May 3-7, 2021. These virtual offerings will be available to registered conference attendees only as an addition to your in-person conference registration.

For those of you pursuing the Advanced Professional Series (APS) certification, we are expecting to offer two to three of these courses along with the Basic Workshop. In addition, we anticipate other CEU eligible classes.

September 19-22, 2021, our goal is to hold a condensed in person conference offering Training, Breakouts, the Exhibit Hall, and the networking that has been an integral part of our Conferences for over 20 years. The Conference will take place at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center, training and breakouts will begin mid-day on Sunday, September 19th, with a Welcome/Awards Reception that evening. Monday and Tuesday will be filled with more trainings and breakouts, Monday evening will be the Exhibit Hall Opening and Vendor Reception. Tuesday, classes continue with the Exhibit Hall and outside large vehicle display adjacent to the classrooms and our Annual Luncheon also adjacent to the Exhibit Hall. Wednesday we will wrap up the event with morning coffee and a special presentation, 9 am-Noon.

We have not increased our registration fee for 2021 because we realize this has been a tough year financially for many as well NJEPA. Your support and interaction with our sponsors and exhibitors (which we are always looking for more) is important to make the annual conference successful.

Additional information regarding registration, classes, exhibiting and sponsor opportunities may be found on our website www.njepa.org but check back frequently as we will be adding information as it becomes available.

Stay safe and be well.