2021 NED CARTER SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

The 2021 application Deadline Date – February 20,2021

To be considered for this honor, applications MUST be submitted online or postmarked by February 20,2021

THE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICANT (STUDENT) MUST:

BE RELATED TO A FIREFIGHTER or,

BE A FIREFIGHTER or,

BE RELATED TO A FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONER, FIRE DISTRICT SECRETARY, FIRE DISTRICT TREASURER OR DEPUTY TREASURER, A FIRE DISTRICT ADMINISTRATOR/MANAGER or,

BE AN EXPLORER IN A FIRE DEPARTMENT

THE FIRE DISTRICT / FIRE DEPARTMENT MUST BE A CURRENT MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FIRE DISTRICTS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.

AFDSNY awards four (4) scholarships a year for $1,500 each, to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend a two (2) or four (4) year institution of higher education and will be pursuing a community service related career. This may include but is not limited to fire service, EMS, nursing, social work, health related services, teaching, paramedic, etc.

All applications will be evaluated by the Scholarship Committee of the Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York. Financial need academic achievement and community service are all factors in the selection process. All decisions of the Committee are final. Awards shall be made directly to the winning recipients, awards will only be made upon successful completion of the first semester and upon proof of registration for the second semester at an accredited institution of higher education.

Any incomplete application will be NOT be accepted for consideration.

You may download the application at www.AFDSNY.org application must be postmarked no later than February 20, 2021

Mail to:

AFDSNY Scholarship Committee

Eugene Petricevich

PO Box 133

Brookhaven, NY 11719