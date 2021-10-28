The Huntington Manor Fire Depart-ment, along with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, responded to an MVA with possible entrapment on New York Avenue. Units arrived to find a driver and one occupant self-extricated, reporting a single-vehicle crash into a parked vehicle and tree. The crew of Engine 17 secured the involved vehicle and attended to all fluids and debris in the roadway. Mutual aid was requested from Greenlawn for one ambulance to the scene. The driver and passenger were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez