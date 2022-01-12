Several New Castle County Paramedic units and Delaware State Police Aviation Trooper 4 were dispatched to assist Belvedere Fire Company for an MVA with entrapment in the 1100 block of Centerville Road. Due to multiple patients trapped with serious injuries, additional units responded from Cranston Heights, Five Points, Mill Creek and Minquas. Two patients were transported by paramedics to Christiana Hospital in critical condition at the time of transport. A third patient was also transported to Christiana Hospital in serious condition. Unfortunately, this incident ended with two fatalities.

– Submitted by Abigail Haas