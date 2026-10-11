2-Alarmer in Vacant Residence

Winona Lake and Orange Lake fire crews responded to a residential fire on Roan Lane at 0757 hours on October 2, 2026. Car 2 arrived to smoke showing and requested a second alarm. Good Will, Cronomer Valley, Vails Gate and Newburgh Fire and EMS responded. Firefighters used handlines to fight the fire. Central Hudson was called for a power cut and an Orange County Deputy Fire Coordinator was also on scene. One firefighter was taken to Montefiore-St. Lukes Hospital.

– Fire News photos by Robert McCormick and Gary Hearn